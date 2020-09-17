Recap: Washington defeats Fort Zumwalt North

Washington edged visiting Fort Zumwalt North 2-1 Thursday.
Contributing offensively for Washington were Trent Pabst and Cole Click each with a goal. Washington goalie Caden Robertson earned the victory. Sam Travis scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt North.
Washington (4-5) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
