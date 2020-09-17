 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington defeats Fort Zumwalt North
0 comments

Recap: Washington defeats Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Washington edged visiting Fort Zumwalt North 2-1 Thursday.

Contributing offensively for Washington were Trent Pabst and Cole Click each with a goal. Washington goalie Caden Robertson earned the victory. Sam Travis scored the goal for Fort Zumwalt North.

Washington (4-5) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4) plays at Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports