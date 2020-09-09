Recap: Washington topples De Soto

Washington toppled visiting De Soto 4-1 Wednesday.
Leading the way offensively for Washington were Cole Click (one goal, one assist), Timothy Boehlein (one goal, one assist), Tyler Eckelkamp (one goal) and Timofei Rhodes (one goal). Caden Robertson was credited with the victory in goal for Washington. Blake Christian scored the goal for De Soto.
Washington (2-2) goes on the road to play Pacific on Thursday at 4 p.m. De Soto (0-3) travels to Pacific on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
