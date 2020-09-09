 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington topples De Soto
0 comments

Recap: Washington topples De Soto

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Washington toppled visiting De Soto 4-1 Wednesday.

Leading the way offensively for Washington were Cole Click (one goal, one assist), Timothy Boehlein (one goal, one assist), Tyler Eckelkamp (one goal) and Timofei Rhodes (one goal). Caden Robertson was credited with the victory in goal for Washington. Blake Christian scored the goal for De Soto.

Washington (2-2) goes on the road to play Pacific on Thursday at 4 p.m. De Soto (0-3) travels to Pacific on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports