Recap: Washington tops Hillsboro

Cole Click had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Washington to a 4-1 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Hillsboro.
Washington also got points from Travis Bieg (one goal, one assist) and Levi Brautigam (one goal). Washington goalie Micah Gargrave earned the victory. Dylan Mooney scored for Hillsboro.
Washington (6-5) plays Perryville at Hillsboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.
