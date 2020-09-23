 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington tops Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: Washington tops Hillsboro

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Cole Click had two goals (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Washington to a 4-1 win over Hillsboro Wednesday at Hillsboro.

Washington also got points from Travis Bieg (one goal, one assist) and Levi Brautigam (one goal). Washington goalie Micah Gargrave earned the victory. Dylan Mooney scored for Hillsboro.

Washington (6-5) plays Perryville at Hillsboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports