Recap: Washington tops St. Clair

Washington got a hat trick and two assists from Cole Click and two goals and an assist from Timothy Boehlein in a 6-1 victory over St. Clair Monday at St. Clair. Click was credited with the game winning goal.
Micah Gargrave also contributed for Washington with a goal and an assist. Washington goalie Caden Robertson stopped eight of nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Josh Windes scored the goal for St. Clair.
Washington (8-9) will be away at Fort Zumwalt North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Clair (1-11) will play at Dixon on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.