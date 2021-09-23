Recap: Webster Groves downs Marquette

Webster Groves slipped past Marquette 2-1 in overtime on Thursday at Marquette.
Adding offensive numbers for Webster Groves were Oliver Doyle and Riley Mihill each with a goal. Luca Zarky saved 10 of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Webster Groves. Carter Van Buskirk scored the goal for Marquette.
Webster Groves (3-4) plays Gibault at Oerter Park on Monday at 5 p.m. Marquette (5-2) visits Eureka on Thursday, September 30 at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.