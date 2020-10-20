 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves slips past Chaminade
Webster Groves downed visiting Chaminade on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.

Caleb Oliver led Webster Groves with a goal. Trevor Mihill was credited with the victory in goal for Webster Groves. Isiaah Stevens scored for Chaminade.

Webster Groves (5-3) plays Ladue at Selma Field on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (7-5) plays at Priory on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

