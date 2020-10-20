Recap: Webster Groves slips past Chaminade

Webster Groves downed visiting Chaminade on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 1-1 after three overtime periods.
Caleb Oliver led Webster Groves with a goal. Trevor Mihill was credited with the victory in goal for Webster Groves. Isiaah Stevens scored for Chaminade.
Webster Groves (5-3) plays Ladue at Selma Field on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chaminade (7-5) plays at Priory on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.