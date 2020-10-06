 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves slips past Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves slips past Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Webster Groves edged visiting Kirkwood 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.

Key offensive players for Webster Groves were Julian Tilford and James Sauter each with a goal. Trevor Mihill picked up the win in goal for Webster Groves. Will Lichtenburg scored the goal for Kirkwood.

Webster Groves (2-1) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (2-1) plays at home against Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports