Recap: Webster Groves slips past Kirkwood

Webster Groves edged visiting Kirkwood 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.
Key offensive players for Webster Groves were Julian Tilford and James Sauter each with a goal. Trevor Mihill picked up the win in goal for Webster Groves. Will Lichtenburg scored the goal for Kirkwood.
Webster Groves (2-1) plays at home against Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (2-1) plays at home against Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
