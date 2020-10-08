 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves slips past Summit
Webster Groves trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over visiting Summit Thursday.

Contributing for Webster Groves were Caleb Oliver (one goal, one assist), Oliver Doyle (one goal) and Bryce Kiesling (one goal). Trevor Mihill saved eight of 10 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Webster Groves. Mason Crew led Summit with two goals.

Webster Groves (3-1) plays at SLUH on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Summit (2-2) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 6 p.m.

