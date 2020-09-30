 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves upends Trinity
Recap: Webster Groves upends Trinity

Webster Groves upended Trinity 8-0 Wednesday at Trinity.

Key offensive contributors for Webster Groves were Robbie Percival (two goals), Fabien Achinda (one goal), Oliver Doyle (one goal), Derrick Christman (one goal), Caleb Oliver (one goal), Aiden Rhutasel (one goal) and James Sauter (one goal). Webster Groves goalie Avery Lang stopped both shots he faced to pick up the win.

Webster Groves (1-1) hosts Kirkwood on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Trinity (0-1) plays at home against Lutheran North on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

