 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves upends Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves upends Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Oliver Doyle had four goals to lead Webster Groves to a 8-1 win over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Monday at Mehlville.

Also adding offensive numbers for Webster Groves were Jon Campbell (one goal, two assists), Julian Tilford (one goal, one assist), James Sauter (one goal), Will Weber (one goal) and Tom Spitzer (two assists). Webster Groves goalie Trevor Mihill earned the victory. Max Kimbrough scored the goal for Windsor (Imperial).

Webster Groves (7-4) plays Mehlville at Mehlville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports