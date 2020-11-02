Recap: Webster Groves upends Windsor (Imperial)

Oliver Doyle had four goals to lead Webster Groves to a 8-1 win over visiting Windsor (Imperial) Monday at Mehlville.
Also adding offensive numbers for Webster Groves were Jon Campbell (one goal, two assists), Julian Tilford (one goal, one assist), James Sauter (one goal), Will Weber (one goal) and Tom Spitzer (two assists). Webster Groves goalie Trevor Mihill earned the victory. Max Kimbrough scored the goal for Windsor (Imperial).
Webster Groves (7-4) plays Mehlville at Mehlville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
