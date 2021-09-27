 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Wesclin pounds Valmeyer
0 comments

Recap: Wesclin pounds Valmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wesclin got a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist from Carson Spalding and two goals and an assist from Cole Gruenke in a 10-0 victory over Valmeyer Monday at Valmeyer.

Other players tallying for Wesclin were Christian Gonzalez (two goals), Luke Tasker (two goals) and Evan Wessel (one goal, two assists). Wesclin keeper Brady Kuhl stopped the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

Wesclin (12-1) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer (1-6) will play at Carlyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News