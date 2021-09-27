Recap: Wesclin pounds Valmeyer

Wesclin got a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist from Carson Spalding and two goals and an assist from Cole Gruenke in a 10-0 victory over Valmeyer Monday at Valmeyer.

Other players tallying for Wesclin were Christian Gonzalez (two goals), Luke Tasker (two goals) and Evan Wessel (one goal, two assists). Wesclin keeper Brady Kuhl stopped the only shot he faced to pick up the win.

Wesclin (12-1) plays at home against Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer (1-6) will play at Carlyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.