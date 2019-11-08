West Chicago trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Edwardsville Friday at Hoffman Estates.
Moises Morfin led the way for West Chicago with a goal. Cooper Nolan scored for Edwardsville.
West Chicago trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory over visiting Edwardsville Friday at Hoffman Estates.
Moises Morfin led the way for West Chicago with a goal. Cooper Nolan scored for Edwardsville.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.