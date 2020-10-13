 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster outlasts Northwest Cedar Hill
Westminster defeated visiting Northwest Cedar Hill on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.

Contributing for Westminster were Andrew Smith and Ben Van Zee each with a goal. Lincoln Chimento saved 10 of 12 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster.

Westminster (4-3) hosts Timberland on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-6) travels to Lafayette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

