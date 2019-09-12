Caleb Legters had two goals and two assists to lead Westminster to a 8-0 victory over Lutheran North Thursday at Lutheran North.
Also contributing offensively for Westminster were Liam Lloyd (two goals), Danny Sacco (one goal, one assist), Luke Laughlin (one goal), Cooper Edgecombe (one goal) and Mike Lemp (one goal). Westminster goalie Pierce Dunne saved the only shot he faced to pick up the win.
Westminster (4-2) will host Priory on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran North (0-5) hosts University City on Monday at 3:30 p.m.