Danny Sacco had two goals to lead Westminster to a 3-2 victory over St. Charles West Wednesday at St. Charles West. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players tallying for Westminster were Tyler Hott (one goal) and Caleb Legters (two assists). Pierce Dunne picked up the win in goal for Westminster. Darius Decarolis led St. Charles West with two goals.
Westminster (14-6) plays at home against Lindbergh on Wednesday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m. St. Charles West (11-8) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Wednesday, October 30 at 7 p.m.