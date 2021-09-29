Recap: Westminster slips past St. Dominic

Westminster edged St. Dominic 2-1 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
Contributing points for Westminster were Payton Mathews and Caleb Legters each with a goal and an assist. Crawford Hall saved 12 of 13 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster. Conor Meyers scored the goal for St. Dominic.
Westminster (10-2) will host MICDS on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (11-1) plays at CBC on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
