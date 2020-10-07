 Skip to main content
Recap: Westminster squeaks by Clayton
Westminster slipped past Clayton 4-2 Wednesday at Clayton.

Leading the way offensively for Westminster were Caidan Collison (one goal, two assists), Caleb Legters (one goal), Caden Brophy (one goal) and Ben Van Zee (one goal). Westminster goalie Lincoln Chimento stopped seven of nine shots he faced to pick up the win. Adding offensive numbers for Clayton were Zach Stapleton and Freddy Taussig each with a goal.

Westminster (3-1) visits Kirkwood on Friday at 4 p.m. Clayton (2-3) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Saturday at noon.

