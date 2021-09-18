Recap: Westminster squeaks by Clayton

Payton Mathews had the game winning goal and two assists to lead Westminster to a 4-3 victory over visiting Clayton Saturday.

Also adding offensive numbers for Westminster were Tyler Hott, Caleb Legters and Jacob Park each with a goal. Riley Heironimus saved eight of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster. Clayton got points from Adam Gallegos (one goal, one assist), Ayowole Adeoye (one goal) and Charlie Hoette (one goal).