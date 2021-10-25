Recap: Westminster squeaks by Priory

Westminster squeaked by visiting Priory 2-1 Monday.
Key offensive players for Westminster were Caden Collison (one goal), Jake Morris (one goal) and Payton Mathews (two assists). Crawford Hall saved 10 of 11 shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster. Thomas Journagan scored for Priory.
Westminster (15-5) will be away at Lutheran South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Priory (7-11) will host Principia on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
