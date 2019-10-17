Luke Laughlin had a hat trick to lead Westminster to a 5-0 victory over visiting Duchesne Thursday. He was credited with the game winning goal.
Other players with numbers for Westminster included Andrew Smith (one goal, two assists) and Danny Sacco (one goal). Pierce Dunne saved all four shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Westminster.
Westminster (12-6) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Duchesne (2-15) travels to O'Fallon Christian on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.