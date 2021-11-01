 Skip to main content
Recap: Whitfield defeats Orchard Farm
Recap: Whitfield defeats Orchard Farm

Jimmy Milgie had two goals and an assist to lead Whitfield to a 3-2 victory over visiting Orchard Farm Monday at St. Charles.

Nolan Schulte also contributed for Whitfield with a goal. Jude Watkins-Wedel was credited with the victory in goal for Whitfield. Adding offensive numbers for Orchard Farm were Logan Hazel and Bobby Pauly each with a goal.

Whitfield (15-5) will play Westminster at St. Charles on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

