Recap: Whitfield defeats Orchard Farm

Jimmy Milgie had two goals and an assist to lead Whitfield to a 3-2 victory over visiting Orchard Farm Monday at St. Charles.
Nolan Schulte also contributed for Whitfield with a goal. Jude Watkins-Wedel was credited with the victory in goal for Whitfield. Adding offensive numbers for Orchard Farm were Logan Hazel and Bobby Pauly each with a goal.
Whitfield (15-5) will play Westminster at St. Charles on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
