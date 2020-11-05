Recap: Whitfield downs St. Pius X

Jimmy Milgie had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Whitfield to a 3-1 win over St. Pius X Thursday at St. Pius X.
O'Neil Stanley also contributed for Whitfield with a goal. Whitfield keeper Jude Watkins-Wedel saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Nathan Stoll scored the goal for St. Pius X.
Whitfield (6-6) visits Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
