 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield downs St. Pius X
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield downs St. Pius X

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Jimmy Milgie had two goals (including the game winner) to lead Whitfield to a 3-1 win over St. Pius X Thursday at St. Pius X.

O'Neil Stanley also contributed for Whitfield with a goal. Whitfield keeper Jude Watkins-Wedel saved five of six shots he faced to pick up the win. Nathan Stoll scored the goal for St. Pius X.

Whitfield (6-6) visits Lutheran St. Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports