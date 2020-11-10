 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Whitfield topples Lutheran St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Whitfield topples Lutheran St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Nolan Schulte had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Whitfield to a 5-2 victory over Lutheran St. Charles Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Other key offensive contributors for Whitfield included Jimmy Milgie (one goal, two assists) and Drake Thompson (one goal). Whitfield goalie Jude Watkins-Wedel earned the victory. Key offensive contributors for Lutheran St. Charles were Ben Gueck (one goal, one assist) and Zac Fruend (one goal).

Whitfield (7-6) will play Lone Jack at Lee's Summit North on Saturday at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports