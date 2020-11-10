Recap: Whitfield topples Lutheran St. Charles

Nolan Schulte had a hat trick (including the game winner) and an assist to lead Whitfield to a 5-2 victory over Lutheran St. Charles Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Other key offensive contributors for Whitfield included Jimmy Milgie (one goal, two assists) and Drake Thompson (one goal). Whitfield goalie Jude Watkins-Wedel earned the victory. Key offensive contributors for Lutheran St. Charles were Ben Gueck (one goal, one assist) and Zac Fruend (one goal).
Whitfield (7-6) will play Lone Jack at Lee's Summit North on Saturday at 3 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.