Francisco Grevasoni had a hat trick to lead Whitfield to a 6-2 victory over visiting Orchard Farm Monday.
Also contributing offensively for Whitfield were Tyler Arulsamy (two goals), Drake Thompson (one goal), Biaya Kayembe (three assists) and Tommy Wortham (two assists). Whitfield goalie Jude Watkins-Wedel earned the victory. Ethan Bromaghim led Orchard Farm with two goals.
Whitfield (13-4) will be away at Principia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Orchard Farm (19-1) plays at St. Charles West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.