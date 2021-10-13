Recap: Whitfield upends Affton

Whitfield got a hat trick and an assist from Nolan Schulte and a hat trick from Tommy Wortham in a 9-1 win over visiting Affton Wednesday.
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
Other players tallying for Whitfield were Drake Thompson (two goals), Aiden Laubinger (one goal), Jimmy Milgie (four assists) and Kaeden Anderson (two assists). Alexander Mella saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Whitfield. Jackson Wilbers scored for Affton.
Whitfield (10-3) hosts MICDS on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Affton (13-4) hosts Fox on Wednesday, October 20 at 4 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.