Recap: Whitfield upends Affton

Whitfield got a hat trick and an assist from Nolan Schulte and a hat trick from Tommy Wortham in a 9-1 win over visiting Affton Wednesday.

Other players tallying for Whitfield were Drake Thompson (two goals), Aiden Laubinger (one goal), Jimmy Milgie (four assists) and Kaeden Anderson (two assists). Alexander Mella saved five of six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Whitfield. Jackson Wilbers scored for Affton.