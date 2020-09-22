 Skip to main content
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) topples St. Clair
Recap: Windsor (Imperial) topples St. Clair

Windsor (Imperial) toppled visiting St. Clair 4-0 Tuesday.

Leading the way offensively for Windsor (Imperial) were Landon Voss (two goals), Max Kimbrough (one goal, one assist) and Hunter Metteer (one goal). Andrew Tanner saved all six shots he faced to earn the victory in goal for Windsor (Imperial).

Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) goes on the road to play Festus on Tuesday, September 29 at 5 p.m. St. Clair (0-5) hosts Wright City on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

