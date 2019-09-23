Windsor (Imperial) breezed by St. Clair 6-0 Monday at St. Clair.
Key offensive contributors for Windsor (Imperial) included Grant Siegel (two goals), Tanner Berry (one goal, two assists), Eli Dunmire (one goal, one assist), Eddie Lorentz (one goal) and Andrew Portlock (one goal). Windsor (Imperial) keeper Ian Phares stopped all four shots he faced to pick up the win.
Windsor (Imperial) (1-8) hosts Affton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. St. Clair (2-6) goes on the road to play Wright City on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.