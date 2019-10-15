TOWN AND COUNTRY — Will Kelly knows that his Priory soccer team is developing a reputation. And the junior forward is just fine with that.
The Rebels, with Kelly leading the way, knocked off MICDS 3-2 on Tuesday for their seventh successive victory.
The win streak solidifies Priory as a team than no one wants to play as the season winds toward crunch time.
“We love being that team because we're overlooked at the beginning of the year and then we come through with some big victories,” Kelly said. “Hopefully, we're respected. We beat Burroughs and the hope is we'll see them again (in the postseason).”
Kelly secured victory for Priory by scoring with five minutes left. He picked up a rebound of a Steven Virtel effort that eluded MICDS senior keeper Evan Hofer and knocked it in to break the 2-2 tie.
“Steven hits a really hard ball that just dips a lot,” Priory coach John Mohrmann said. “It's a hard ball for a goalie to handle and Will, to his credit, was ready to pounce. They (MICDS) fought really hard to come back,”
Kelly's finish allowed Priory (12-4 overall, 4-0 Metro League) to avoid deja vu.
On Sept. 6 as part of the conference tournament, Priory led 2-0 before MICDS scored two goals in regulation to tie before winning in double overtime.
It nearly played out the same way after Priory scored a pair of first-half goals.
MICDS (11-6, 2-3) tallied goals from juniors Walter Ralph and Alexander Birkel in a 90-second span with just more than 10 minutes left to tie the game on Tuesday.
“In the second half, we followed our game plan a little bit better than in the first and we stayed composed,” MICDS coach Jack Fischer said. “We worked to not get (our formation) stretched because, if you play open against this team, they've got some talent to make you pay. We got away from that (composure) for about a 10-minute stretch in the first half. Other than that, I was happy with how we played.”
The Rebels' jumped to a two-goal lead thanks to senior defender Ben Glarner.
Glarner scored the first goal in the 12th minute when he headed in a corner kick from RJ Clark. Later in the half, Garner's ability to keep possession of a loose ball led to a goal by Joe Hunt.
“He's a phenomenal player, one of those guys who can play anywhere,” said Mohrmann of Glarner. “He played center back all of last year and he's great in the air. He doesn't give up chances back there. He's winning balls and making tackles. He's super calm on the ball.”
Junior Ross Van Bree earned the win in goal.