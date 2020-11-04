Redmond scores three goals, De Smet finds another gear to beat Marquette

TOWN AND COUNTRY — De Smet coach Josh Klein wants Thomas Redmond to "shine" in games for the Spartans.
Redmond, a senior forward for the Spartans, produced enough electricity to light up a small town in the Class 4 District 5 boys soccer championship game Wednesday night. Redmond scored three goals sparking the Spartans to a 5-1 victory over the Marquette Mustangs at CBC High School.
"Our go-to goal scorer took care of business," Klein said. "When he wants to, he can really shine and that's been my been my mission is how much can I get Thomas Redmond to shine. He did (Wednesday night). If he can keep that up, he is really dangerous."
Marquette coach Chris Kenny agreed.
"He's an excellent player," Kenny said about Redmond. "He's as good as any player we've seen all year. He works hard. He's dangerous when he gets the ball. He's in a different class out there."
It was the second career hat trick for Redmond, who entered the game as the Spartans' leading scorer with five goals and four assists. He now has eight goals for the season, which is what he scored last fall. Redmond was a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference and second-team all-state selection in last year's championship season.
De Smet won its third consecutive district championship as it attempts to defend its Class 4 state title. Redmond has been a key component on all three district title teams.
"It doesn't get much better than that," Redmond said. "It doesn't matter how we do it but we want to get back to state. It can be pretty and it can be ugly. We don't care. We just want to get there."
Redmond scored in the eighth minute for a 1-0 lead after getting a through ball from senior Brendan Schoemehl.
"I owe that all to Brendan," Redmond said. "We approach every game like that. We want to attack and get that first goal. It helps break a team down and that's what we want to do."
Watching those two click is something Klein enjoys seeing.
"Those two guys have connected in their four years together," Klein said. "It was something we drew up and wanted to do coming into the game. Thomas has finished balls like that before. It's a huge message to score early like that. It's kind of cliche but we figured it could change the dynamic of the game."
The victory was the sixth in the row for the Spartans (8-1), who advanced to play in a sectional Saturday at Francis Howell.
Marquette finished 7-4 and saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Since 2012, De Smet is 6-2-1 against Marquette. The Spartans have won the last five meetings between the programs.
De Smet senior goalie Kyle O'Shea improved to 4-0 this fall with the victory. Marquette goalie Jack Walker fell to 4-1 with the loss.
The Spartans just missed a good scoring opportunity late in the first half. Redmond fed Andrew Morrissey with about 45 seconds showing but his shot from right of the goal was caught by Walker.
Marquette had one good chance in the first half. Senior John Schaefer attempted to score on a header but O'Shea corralled it easily with about 25 seconds left to play.
"We had some moments in the first half," Kenny said. "We could have made it a little closer. I don't know if we were intimidated or a little tired from playing Priory, but we were sluggish and they looked sharp. They looked like there going 60 miles an hour and we were only going 50. They're a team if you don't play at 100 percent, you're not going to beat them. They are the defending state champs for a reason."
Klein used intermission to change the direction his squad was heading.
"Our goal was to match their energy in the first half and Marquette adjusted to us late in the half," Klein said. "So we made some bigger adjustments at halftime. It was a positive halftime talk. We changed our game plan entirely. We put way more direct pressure on them. What we're most proud of is the boys responded to the coaching. They trusted in what we were telling them."
Redmond scored his second goal in the 42nd minute to put Mustangs' backs against the wall.
"I knew I could chip it and I got a little lucky there," Redmond said. "It was a beautiful ball."
The Mustangs got back in the game five minutes later. Sophomore Carter Bier lifted the ball over O'Shea to cut the De Smet lead to 2-1. Bier scored after getting a good pass from Schaefer.
"It was a good build up there," Kenny said. "John got it in the corner and he played it across. Carter hit a good ball. He's a guy we rely on coming out of the midfield."
That would be the high-water mark for the Mustangs. De Smet struck for three goals to thwart Marquette and put an end to any further comeback.
"Credit Marquette," Klein said. "They've got good players over there. But we picked each other up and we responded. When bad things happen, we didn't get down or get negative."
The Spartans went ahead 3-1 in the 51st when Redmond recorded his third goal when he drilled the ball by Walker. The assist went to senior Max Mundwiller.
"He did all the work bringing the ball down," Redmond said. "It was Max. He beat three or four guys and dropped the ball to me. I was in the right place at the right time."
In the 54th, De Smet took a 4-1 lead on a goal by senior Carson Wilhelm, who knocked in the ball from right side of the goal.
De Smet's final goal came in the 62nd minute when sophomore Hank Walbert scored his first career goal.
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
De Smet 5, Marquette 1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.