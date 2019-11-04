Austin Reis had the best seat in the house Monday night.
From the goal line he was defending, the Lutheran South goalkeeper watched as the Lancers poured on multiple scoring chances but came up empty against DuBourg for 110 scoreless minutes.
After a quiet night between the pipes, Reis re-paid his teammates with several big saves in a shootout to secure a 1-0 victory in a Class 2 District 2 semifinal at Bayless High.
“My forwards, midfielder and defense all stuck with it and played relentless,” Reis said. “We got out of here with the win, that's all that matters. Those guys worked so hard. I had to make a couple of saves for them. We wouldn't have won the game if those guys didn't make their kicks. This is all on them.”
Lutheran South (9-11-1) advanced to take on host Bayless (21-5-1) in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Reis helped the Lancers start penalties off on the right foot with a big save then then finished it off with a pair.
“The first one, I kind of read the guy and the second one, it was right at me,” Reis said. “It was good stuff. I didn't have to work too hard for it. My players worked hard all game to get me to that spot, I'm grateful to them.”
Senior defender Sean Dillon, senior forward Joseph Huster, junior midfielder Patrick Halveland and junior midfielder Jonathan Prange each converted in the shootout session.
Junior defender Blake King and senior midfielder Elliot Johnson each scored penalty kicks for DuBourg (9-9-2) .
Reis shined for the Lancers late in the shootout, but DuBourg keeper Mason Levitt kept the Cavaliers alive. The senior turned aside several shots in regulation and in overtime.
“I thought both keepers made plays and it was a great game,” DuBourg coach Steve Bettlach said. “Both teams had some good looks. Both teams had some half chances and then some really good ones.”
Reis did not have a save until the shootout and picked up his eighth win of the season.
“He was due and he wanted it badly,” Lutheran South coach Kirk Halveland said of Reis. “He's an awesome goalie and he came up big with some great stops. Their keeper made some good saves and we were getting tired there towards the end. We had some really good chances in overtime.”
The Lancers will set their sights on a Bronchos side that has won five of the last six against South, including a 5-3 victory on Sept. 30 at home.
“It's becoming the usual thing. We always play Bayless at this time of year,” Halveland said. “Our boys are ready for it, they're really itching to get back at it and see them again.”