Renz keeps rolling, helps Timberland cruise past Hillsboro

WENTZVILLE — Zach Renz has a lot on his plate.
With the loss of the club soccer season, Renz has had to do a lot of self-marketing to schools in order to get his name out to some Division I programs.
All the while this fall, he’s had to help smooth the transition between some younger players, as well as established talents, with new coach Mike Skordos, Timberland’s third coach in as many seasons.
If Wednesday night is any indication, he’s doing a fine job on all fronts as his three goals helped pave the way for the Wolves to run past visiting Hillsboro 7-2 as part of the Timberland round-robin.
In the team’s fourth game, it marked the first time anyone other than Renz had found the back of the opposition’s goal.
“We’ve been working hard to get everyone involved as things have gone on and, after this, I think we’ll be able to do that more,” Renz said. “Having more chemistry helps. Having a new coach, it just takes a little bit to get into it. We were working well together and missing just wide, so to see the finishes from everybody feels good.”
Wednesday, Timberland (2-2) clicked from the start.
Freshman midfielder Landon Keener started the barrage four minutes in and, after a goal by Hillsboro junior Colton Leonard 45 seconds later tied it, the Wolves resumed the attack.
Renz scored in the 10th minute, senior midfielder Connor Kendall made it 3-1 as he scored the eventual game winner in the 14th minute, Renz scored again in the 19th and senior midfielder Adam Luetkemeyer closed out the scoring in the half and made it 5-1 in the 34th.
Kendall said he got to experience a feeling he hadn’t since last October when he found the net against Washington. He also added that when Renz wasn’t finding the back of the net Wednesday, he was busy finding teammates so they had their chances.
“Working with everyone, as a group, towards the team’s success is really nice,” Kendall said. “That feeling you get after you score is just amazing. Being out there, being successful and getting to celebrate with all your friends is awesome. I think we all want to do that more. We’re a work in progress. Zach is our playmaker. It’s nice to know he has the ball because he’s either going to finish or put someone in a great position to do it themselves.”
After Jacob Bogowith scored in the 61st for Hillsboro (0-3), senior forward Nick Alberts scored in the 66th and Renz added his third of the game, and fifth of the season, in the 68th to close the scoring.
Skordos said that seeing opportunities not go to waste was a key for him.
“Being a new coach, I told the guys that it’s going to take me about 10 games to try and figure out the right Xs and Os of everybody’s spots,” Skordos said. “We had chances and we pointed it out to them on video that we just needed to correct little mistakes and finish. Our last match, we should have had three goals early on and we just weren’t finishing. Same thing with the match before that.”
Junior Micah Kramer earned the win in goal for Timberland.
Renz said that the complete-team effort was important for him to see — both as a competitor and a leader.
“For me to be in a leadership role, it’s great to see the guys coming along so well,” Renz said. “I’ve talked with Akron and have been in contact with Denver and SLU. I’ve played on teams that were underdeveloped and I got the chance to learn. Now, I’m in a position where I want to show what I can do as a leader, as a finisher, to get that important attention.”
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
Hillsboro at Timberland Boys Soccer
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.