Renz keeps rolling, helps Timberland cruise past Hillsboro

Renz scored in the 10th minute, senior midfielder Connor Kendall made it 3-1 as he scored the eventual game winner in the 14th minute, Renz scored again in the 19th and senior midfielder Adam Luetkemeyer closed out the scoring in the half and made it 5-1 in the 34th.

Kendall said he got to experience a feeling he hadn’t since last October when he found the net against Washington. He also added that when Renz wasn’t finding the back of the net Wednesday, he was busy finding teammates so they had their chances.

“Working with everyone, as a group, towards the team’s success is really nice,” Kendall said. “That feeling you get after you score is just amazing. Being out there, being successful and getting to celebrate with all your friends is awesome. I think we all want to do that more. We’re a work in progress. Zach is our playmaker. It’s nice to know he has the ball because he’s either going to finish or put someone in a great position to do it themselves.”

After Jacob Bogowith scored in the 61st for Hillsboro (0-3), senior forward Nick Alberts scored in the 66th and Renz added his third of the game, and fifth of the season, in the 68th to close the scoring.

Skordos said that seeing opportunities not go to waste was a key for him.