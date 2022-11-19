Rickman scores late again to lift Borgia to first state championship

FENTON — It was a weekend to remember for Adam Rickman at Soccer Park.

The junior forward scored with just more than two minutes remaining Saturday to lift Borgia to a 1-0 victory against Summit Christian in the Class 1 boys soccer state championship. Rickman also scored both Borgia goals Friday in a semifinal victory against DuBourg, including the winner in the waning moments.

“It was a great weekend for me,” Rickman said. “But I've got to thank my teammates, though. They gave me some great balls and gave me my goals, so I've got to give them respect.”

The state championship was the first in boys soccer for Borgia (15-9), which finished second in Class 2 in the school's only other title game appearance in 2002.

“At this point, it hardly seems real,” Knights coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “But it was the goal from the beginning and the guys worked hard, came together at the end and earned it.”

Summit Christian (16-9) was making its first state championship appearance.

“We went out and gave it our all and I can't say enough good things about them. Congrats to Borgia. They played their tails off, too, and they're a good team,” Eagles coach Brad Creason said. “It was the best season in school history. My goal when I got hired last year was to rebuild the soccer program. We were 0-10 in district championship games before we won this year. So we won our first district championship and then we just kept getting better as the season went on.”

Rickman scored with 1 minute and 6 seconds left in Borgia's 2-1 win over DuBourg in a Class 1 semifinal game Friday.

His game-winner in Saturday's final came with 2:07 left on the clock when he got the ball in the box, spun around at a 180-degree angle and slid a shot between the Eagles goalkeeper Jackson Staley and the near goalpost to notch his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

“If we're being completely honest, I did not think that was going in,” Rickman said. “There was all the feet in my way. I just winded up a kick and tried to kick it as hard as I could and it went in the net.”

The winner came about 12 minutes after Knights junior goalkeeper Justin Mort made a tough save on Eagles leading scorer Andrew Pierce.

Pierce rushed into the Borgia end with a full head of steam and drilled a left-footed blast that a retreating Mort had to dive backward on his heels to make the difficult stop.

“It was a dangerous chance and Justin's been great all season. He's one of the best goalkeepers in the state,” Strohmeyer said. “They didn't put a lot of pressure on him (Friday or Saturday), but I knew that when his number was called, he would be there to make the save, and he did.”

Mort's save was part of a strong defensive effort by the Knights, led by junior defender Drew Fischer.

“We just made sure we marked up on their guys really tight and gave them no room for anything,” Fischer said. “It was just good defense. Everyone was getting back and there were guys sliding on the ground. And then Justin is always making great saves. He's one of the best goalies out there.”

Each team had a couple decent opportunities in a scoreless first half.

The Eagles had a slight edge in play to start the contest, with their best chance coming just under 11 minutes in on a dangerous shot by Pierce that was corralled by a diving Mort.

The Knights picked up the offensive pressure as the first half went along, with Anthony Strohmeyer having a pair of strong chances.

His first opportunity came in the 23rd minute when a ball sent into the box got past Staley and made its way to Strohmeyer, who had his close shot blocked by an Eagles defender.

Six minutes later, Strohmeyer's point-blank header was stopped by Staley to send the game scoreless into the halftime intermission.

“I was really happy with our first half,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It was kind of dancing around a little bit early to see what we had. But, our players really controlled the ball as we moved through that first half and got comfortable and confident.”

With the teams jostling back and forth, it seemed the game was destined to go to extra time until the ball found its way to the tallest guy in a white uniform, the 6-foot-4 Rickman.

“You can't coach or teach size. He's a physical specimen and he's a natural athlete,” Strohmeyer said. “He's clutch. He did the same thing (Friday). He's a gamer and he's gonna battle for every ball, as all our guys are.”

Rickman and his teammates were feted with an escort back into Washington after the game Saturday, a moment Rickman was looking forward to after he made it all possible.

“It's gonna be a blast. I bet most of the town is there. It's the first one in our county,” he said. “It feels great. I feel like it hasn't really hit me completely yet, but I know tonight when I'm at home, it's gonna hit me there.”