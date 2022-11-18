Rickman scores late to propel Borgia over DuBourg in Class 1 semifinal

FENTON — Adam Rickman put his hands atop his head in disbelief.

With less than two minutes remaining in the Class 1 boys soccer state semifinal, the Borgia junior thought he scored the game-winning goal when he unleashed a perfect header destined for the top corner of the net.

But it landed in the leaping grasp of DuBourg goalkeeper Kevin Henson instead.

“I thought that header was in a great place, but the goalie made a heck of a save on it,” Rickman said. “I was surprised.”

Rickmann quickly cleared his mind, and 34 seconds later he accepted a pass from freshman Landon Apprill and blasted home the game-winning goal to give Borgia a 2-1 victory over Friday at Soccer Park.

Borgia (14-9), which reached a state championship game for the first time since 2002, will face Summit Christian (18-6) in the Class 1 title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

DuBourg (14-12) will play New Covenant (17-9-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

Tied 1-1, the teams embarked on a frenzied final three minutes. An outstanding defensive play by DuBourg senior Owen Daniels sent sophomore Mateo Switzer in on a scoring chance that resulted in a corner kick.

Switzer sent the corner kick skyward, where Borgia goalkeeper Justin Mort ticked it with his right hand away from immediate danger. The ball caromed dangerously in the box before Knights senior defender Samuel Chambers cleared it away.

“We coach (Mort) up to be aggressive, but that one made me nervous because he barely got a hand on it and it was still in the area,” Borgia coach Daniel Strohmeyer said.

Borgia recovered and countered, and less than a minute later a beautiful pass into the box by senior Joseph Adolphson was redirected by the head of Rickman, but a leaping Henson kept the score tied.

Rickman stood in disbelief, but as he moved to get onside, freshman Landon Apprill battled to retrieve the ball for the Knights. Apprill’s contact with a DuBourg defender was deemed legal, and he won possession before sending a pass into the box where Rickman awaited.

“I was thinking, ‘I want to get this game over with. It’s cold and I want my boys to go home happy,’ ” Rickman said.

Rickmann blasted his shot into the lower right corner of the net to put Borgia ahead 2-1 with 1 minute 6 seconds remaining.

But DuBourg was far from finished.

A furious charge by the Cavaliers in the final minute resulted in a corner kick that Switzer placed in the center of a chaotic mass of bodies, but Mort outdueled everyone, caught it and dropped to his knees, squeezing the ball tightly with both arms.

“It’s a sigh of relief at first, then joy,” Mort said.

That feeling of joy for Borgia was hard-earned. The Knights entered the Class 1 semifinal on a five-game winning streak that began with a 4-2 win over DuBourg on Oct. 24. In that game, Borgia opened a three-goal lead in the first half, and the rematch quickly followed that script.

Borgia junior Peyton Grannemann sent a pass through the midfield to senior Zachary Mort, who located a streaking Rickmann. A right-footed bomb from Rickmann eluded the dive of Henson and the Knights took a 1-0 lead just 5:23 into the match.

But DuBourg was unfazed.

Intense pressure in the midfield forced a Borgia header to travel backward and sent Cavaliers junior Austin Bergmann into the clear. Bergmann launched a shot into the top left corner of the net for his 21st goal of the season and tied the game at 1.

“I think we were playing not-to-lose in the first half,” Strohmeyer said. “We were frantic, nervous, and playing the forward with no real plan, and that’s playing out of fear.”

In the second half, Borgia received a shot in the arm from junior Anthony Strohmeyer, who missed most of the first half with a bloody nose that was difficult to stop.

Strohmeyer made a huge difference in the midfield in the second half, maintaining possession for Borgia and building scoring opportunities, but the DuBourg defense led by Reynolds and sophomore Jeremy Roeder limited the high-quality chances.

“They beat us in the midfield, they got over the top, but our defensive shape stayed together,” DuBourg coach Brian Gillick said.

And any Borgia chance that penetrated the DuBourg defense was swallowed up by Henson, who made nine saves, many of them spectacular.

In the second half, Henson made a save from in tight on Apprill and two sliding stops on shots from Zach Mort and Rickman as Borgia sought the go-ahead goal.

“We all got a little frustrated. We thought we should have been able to get one in earlier,” Rickman said.

And it was Rickman’s ability to quickly shake off frustration in the final minutes that sent Borgia to its second state championship game in program history.

“We all came together and came out with the win,” Rickman said.