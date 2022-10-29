Rough second half against Quincy Notre Dame denies Althoff its first state soccer title

EAST PEORIA — This wasn’t what the Althoff Crusaders envisioned.

The Crusaders experienced a nightmarish second half Saturday night and suffered a 4-1 defeat to Quincy Notre Dame in the championship game of the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament at EastSide Centre.

One play initiated the collapse.

Althoff junior goalie Andrew Weir was issued a red card in the 48th minute when the referee ruled Weir fouled Raiders sophomore Leo Cann in the box. Senior all-stater Tanner Anderson converted the penalty kick past Weir’s replacement, junior Ryan Connolly. Suddenly, Notre Dame had a 2-1 lead and a one-man advantage for the remainder of the game.

“It was a pass back to me. (Cann) got to the ball (first) and took a touch, so I came out,” Weir said. “I went down on the ground and he took a touch around me. Then he caught me in the face with his cleat and he tripped. … That got called a foul and it was a straight red.

“It hurts so bad. It’s undescribable how bad this feels, to come this far and have it end like this."

Notre Dame (19-6-2) tacked on two more goals, including another that was tangled in controversy, and earned its fourth state title in program history. Althoff (27-2), seeking its first state championship, also saw the end of its 26-game winning streak.

Althoff coach Skip Birdsong didn’t mince words after the awards ceremony.

“All due respect to Quincy Notre Dame. They have a great team. They won. They beat us. They deserve the championship,” Birdsong said. “But that was one of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen. Just a terrible job.”

Down 2-1, Althoff’s hole became bigger in the 55th minute when freshman Cole Henkenmeier took a cross from Cann and scored inside the right post to make it 3-1.

In the 66th minute, senior Deakon Schuette scored on a 15-yard shot to make it 4-1. The Crusaders debated the legality of the goal, claiming Notre Dame had 11 field players participating, in addition to junior keeper Max Frericks. The goal was taken off the scoreboard while the officials huddled. Finally, they ruled the goal counted.

Had the officials determined the Raiders were playing with an extra man, a red card would have been issued and both teams would have had nine field players and a goalie.

“I pulled a guy off (Schuette) and the fourth official was standing there,” Notre Dame coach Greg Reis said. “Then we counted our players and there were only 10 — nine field players and a goalie. I said, ‘You saw me pull this guy off, and nobody’s gone on, right.’ He said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ So how did we have 12 guys on the field. It’s impossible.

“The whole thing was a disaster, but I think they got it right eventually. But it shouldn’t have taken them as long as it took.”

The second half was tarnished by yellow and red cards. The game ended with Notre Dame having nine field players on the field and Althoff employing eight. Anderson and Althoff senior Ryan Myatt were each disqualified with two yellows.

Althoff senior Brody Bugger said the Crusaders weren’t themselves.

“We came out flat during this game and it wasn’t one of our better performances,” Bugger said. “We all know that. It hurts, but it’s the price (you pay) when you don’t come out 100%. A lot of the mistakes were on us. We could have controlled everything that they did, but we didn’t. We thought we would be able to come back. We fought, but it wasn’t enough.”

Althoff fell behind 1-0 in the 37th minute on an own goal.

Senior defender Connor Lynd headed a ball back to Weir. The problem, however, was Weir had come off his line to make a play on the ball, which bounced inside the left post.

“I came out to get the ball because I thought it was going to come straight to me,” Weir said. “But I never said anything to Connor. Usually, Connor and I work together pretty well, but it was a fluke right there. That’s the first own goal I’ve ever had against me.”

The disappointment didn’t last long because just two minutes later, junior Hank Gomric finished a header off a corner kick from the right side by junior Aiden Welch.

“We went to halftime 1-1, which when we started was not where we wanted to be,” Birdsong said. “But when you go down one, getting even before half is a big thing. We were happy to be there at halftime. We came for the second half ready to go.”

The optimism didn’t last long, with the call against Weir and the ensuing goal setting the stage for Notre Dame to pull away.

Reis said he believed the referee made the right call.

“Leo Cann, a fast kid, got in behind and the goalie came out and tried to make a play but took Leo out,” Reis said. “I thought it was an obvious call. It was definitely a penalty kick and definitely a red card as the last defender back. It was a difference-maker, for sure. Now we’re up 2-1 and they’re playing down a man.

“They’re a quality team and they have some dangerous players. Defensively, I thought we did a nice job of limiting their opportunities on goal. John Drew matched (Jake) Pollock’s speed. I call him a shutdown corner like in the NFL.”

Althoff matched its lofty expectations with the exception of the state title.