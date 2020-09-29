Sabotic keeps eyes on the prize, helps Mehlville to penalty-kick win against Whitfield

Whitfield, ranked eighth in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, got successful penalties from juniors Jimmy Milgie and Biaya Kayembe and senior Francisco Gervasoni.

It was Gervasoni’s volley into the net in the final minutes that tied the score 2-2 and sent the match to overtime.

The goal allowed the Warriors, at least temporarily, to erase a deficit which stood for nearly 55 minutes.

After Milgie scored at the end of a run in the fifth minute, Cataranicchia tied the game on a breakaway in the 11th minute and Raftery gave the Panthers the lead in the 24th.

Whitfield coach Mike Quante was happy that his team finally got a chance to play a match.

“We’re a relatively young team made up of mostly sophomores, one freshman, a handful of juniors and a small amount of seniors,” Quante said. “There are things to work on going forward but, from our perspective, we were just happy to play. Coaches are like scientists and we had seven weeks to form hypotheses. Now, being able to play some games allows us to test those hypotheses.”

Sabotic hopes his team can gain some momentum from the nail-biting win.