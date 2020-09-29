Sabotic keeps eyes on the prize, helps Mehlville to penalty-kick win against Whitfield

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Mehlville High junior goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic likes to look his opponent square in the eye during penalty kicks.
That tactic worked to perfection on Tuesday.
Sabotic made a key PK stop on Whitfield junior Tyler Arulsamy to help the Panthers to a 3-2 win in penalties in the season opener for both teams at Whitfield.
Sabotic's mastery helped Mehlville to a 4-3 advantage in the shootout.
“He gave me the eyes, he just looked right at where he wanted to shoot it,” Sabotic said “Most people, I feel like wherever they look, that’s where the ball is going to go.”
Senior midfielder Sandy Sadikovic scored the game-winner in the PK round. The Panthers also received successful kicks from junior midfielder Dino Mahmutovic, junior forward Nico Cataranicchia and sophomore forward Will Raftery.
Mehlville coach Tom Harper lauded his young team for rallying after giving up the trying goal with around 90 seconds left in regulation.
“We knew they were going to come out and we knew they had a good team coming back from last year,” Harper said. “As everybody knows, it’s been an interesting preseason, to say the least. The kids worked hard. The coaches got frustrated, us giving up that goal in the final 90 seconds. When you’ve been training for six or seven weeks. It’s hard for the kids. We’re fortunate to have Meldin."
Whitfield, ranked eighth in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, got successful penalties from juniors Jimmy Milgie and Biaya Kayembe and senior Francisco Gervasoni.
It was Gervasoni’s volley into the net in the final minutes that tied the score 2-2 and sent the match to overtime.
The goal allowed the Warriors, at least temporarily, to erase a deficit which stood for nearly 55 minutes.
After Milgie scored at the end of a run in the fifth minute, Cataranicchia tied the game on a breakaway in the 11th minute and Raftery gave the Panthers the lead in the 24th.
Whitfield coach Mike Quante was happy that his team finally got a chance to play a match.
“We’re a relatively young team made up of mostly sophomores, one freshman, a handful of juniors and a small amount of seniors,” Quante said. “There are things to work on going forward but, from our perspective, we were just happy to play. Coaches are like scientists and we had seven weeks to form hypotheses. Now, being able to play some games allows us to test those hypotheses.”
Sabotic hopes his team can gain some momentum from the nail-biting win.
“It’s a great confidence boost, a big one,” Sabotic said. “We get the win knowing we have things we can work on. We’re going to do that and try to get better every day.”
