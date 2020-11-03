Sarajilja, Merlo help rally Lindbergh past Vianney for district championship

So, he decided to step up his offseason workout regimen.

"I knew coming into this season that I was going to have to be the (leading attacker)," he said. "I trained for it and it's made me better."

Sarajilja scored goal Nos. 16 and 17, but it was his assist on a tie-breaking goal by senior captain Nick Merlo that helped extend the Flyers' season.

Merlo headed in the game-winning tally with 9 minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation off a set piece. Sarajilja initially popped the ball off his head from inside the box. It went right to a wide-open Merlo, who converted the double header for his seventh goal of the season.

"I knew it was going in," Merlo said. "He put the ball in the perfect spot."

The Flyers extended their lead just 26 seconds later when senior striker Riley Pemberton found the back of the net with a long drive from 30 yards out.

Vianney (5-7) took a 2-1 lead on a nifty header by Nick Eppy off a corner kick from Luca Cirami just before the halftime break.

The hosts had several chances to add to the advantage, but Lindbergh senior goalkeeper Nick Van Deman made a pair of impressive stops midway through the second half.