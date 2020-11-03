Sarajilja, Merlo help rally Lindbergh past Vianney for district championship

KIRKWOOD — Nedim Sarajilja felt slighted.
The Lindbergh High senior rolled through the regular season with a whopping 15 goals in 12 matches.
And no one noticed. At least not in Sarajilja's mind.
"I kept scoring goals and everyone would talk about the (players) to watch and best players around here and I wasn't one of them," he said.
Sarajilja proved his point Tuesday. He scored twice and assisted on the go-ahead goal as the Flyers rallied for a 4-2 win over Vianney in the Class 4 District 2 boys soccer championship.
Lindbergh (11-2) advanced to play host to either Northwest Cedar Hill or Jackson in the sectional round Saturday. Those teams meet in the District 1 final Wednesday.
The Flyers finished fourth in the state last fall in their first trip to the final four since 1994. They are on target for another big-time run with an inspired Sarajilja leading the way.
"He's the kind of guy that when we put the ball on his foot, we expect big things," Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing said. "You saw those big things tonight."
Sarajilja spent much of last season as a role player. He had the talent but was simply unable to break into the veteran lineup on a regular basis.
So, he decided to step up his offseason workout regimen.
"I knew coming into this season that I was going to have to be the (leading attacker)," he said. "I trained for it and it's made me better."
Sarajilja scored goal Nos. 16 and 17, but it was his assist on a tie-breaking goal by senior captain Nick Merlo that helped extend the Flyers' season.
Merlo headed in the game-winning tally with 9 minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation off a set piece. Sarajilja initially popped the ball off his head from inside the box. It went right to a wide-open Merlo, who converted the double header for his seventh goal of the season.
"I knew it was going in," Merlo said. "He put the ball in the perfect spot."
The Flyers extended their lead just 26 seconds later when senior striker Riley Pemberton found the back of the net with a long drive from 30 yards out.
Vianney (5-7) took a 2-1 lead on a nifty header by Nick Eppy off a corner kick from Luca Cirami just before the halftime break.
The hosts had several chances to add to the advantage, but Lindbergh senior goalkeeper Nick Van Deman made a pair of impressive stops midway through the second half.
Sarajilja started the comeback with a blast from the top of the box that tied the match 2-2 with 15:58 left.
The Flyers then responded with the two-goal blitz in 26 seconds to take control.
"We got a little disorganized in the back and they made us pay," Vianney coach Brian Haddock said. "The game was won in the second half. They just outmuscled us a little bit in the 18."
Lindbergh served notice last season that it is a program on the rise.
Now, big things are expected from the Flyers, who claimed their second successive district title after a 21-year drought.
"We're here to get the job done," Merlo said. "Maybe we're not as deep as last year, but we know what it takes to get there."
Giesing likes the way things are shaping up for his group, which won its first eight matches of the season.
"These kids are resilient," he said. "They don't quit and it showed tonight against a very talented Vianney team. I'm very proud of this effort. They've been doing things like this all season."
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
Lindbergh vs Vianney soccer playoff game
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.