Schulte's five-goal outburst lifts Whitfield into Class 1 championship match

LEE'S SUMMIT — Whitfield sophomore Nolan Schulte is helping to bring back the tradition.
Schulte scored five times on Saturday to lead the Warriors to an 8-0 win over Lone Jack in a Class 1 state semifinal at Lee's Summit North High in suburban Kansas City.
The Warriors (8-6) will face Southern Boone (19-0) in the state title match at noon Friday at Lake Country Soccer Complex in Springfield.
Whitfield won seven state championships in a nine-year span from 2002-2010.
From 2011-2018, the Warriors hit a lull, combining for a 45-124-3 record in that eight-year period and making it to the sectional round only once. After an impressive 15-5 record last fall, they are finally back to that championship form.
“It’s great to be back where Whitfield once was,” Schulte said. “We are bringing back the spirit of the program and all the players are proud of it.”
Whitfield coach Mike Quante likes the view from the top.
“It feels good for everyone,” he said. “It was always the goal to build upon that tradition. We are making this into a program everyone can be proud of.”
The Warriors looked like a championship-level team against the Mules as they took advantage of the 25 mph winds blowing toward the north end of the field. They scored five goals with the wind at their back.
Schulte, who came into the contest with 16 goals, had the best game of his high school career. He took the team lead with 21 goals, surging ahead of junior teammate James Milgie, who has 17.
“We started the season with a friendly competition,” Schulte said. “Coach said whoever can score the most wins.”
The sniper notched a hat trick in the first half. He received a lob pass from a teammate and knocked in a sliding shot at the goal line in the fourth minute for a 1-0 edge.
In the 16th minute, he beat a double team by making a quick move to his right while halfway inside Lone Jack’s penalty box and created enough space to rocket a shot off the right post and in for a 2-0 lead.
Late in the half, the Warriors scored three times in 1 minute and 5 seconds. O’Neil Stanley, Milgie and Schulte did the damage. Schulte received a long pass form junior forward Tyler Arulsamy, and put in a point-blank shot with 36 seconds remaining for a 5-0 lead.
“The wind really did help us in the first half and helped us get out to a strong lead,” Schulte said. “That helped put a nail on it.”
The Warriors dominated possession throughout, allowing the Mules just one shot on goal, which was saved by goalkeeper Jude Watkins-Wedel.
“(Whitfield) moved the ball quickly and they are good on their give-and-gos,” said Lone Jack coach Bryan Davenport, whose team ended its season at 14-5-2 and made the state semifinals for the first time in program history. “They made good runs off the ball and we weren’t able to pick that up.”
Even without the advantage of the wind, it still wasn’t much of a challenge for Whitfield to score. Schulte got a centering pass from Stanley and snuck a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute.
Stanley doubled his season goal total from two to four after he received a cross from Arulsamy. He settled the ball near the left post, took his time and crossed a shot inside the far post for a 7-0 advantage.
“It felt good because this was only my third game playing forward,” Stanley said.
Schulte capped his big night by scoring with 22:01 left to end the match.
“His best attribute is figuring out what the defense will allow him to do,” Quante said of Schulte. “And he continues to do those things. Every opponent is different and unpredictable and having the ability to collect that information helps him get better and better.”
The Warriors now turn their attention to Southern Boone, which is not only undefeated, but has several quality wins, some even coming against Class 4 teams.
“We are looking forward to it,” Quante said. “If you want to be a championship team you have to beat the best teams. You want to be able to test yourself against quality teams.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.