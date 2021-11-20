Schulte's hat trick plays big as Whitfield outscores Perryville in Class 2 title game

FENTON — Whitfield exorcised the pit in its stomach Saturday.

Junior Nolan Schulte scored three goals and senior Jimmy Milgie added two assists to lead the Warriors to a 4-2 win over Perryville in the Class 2 boys state soccer championship match at Soccer Park.

Last year, Whitfield lost 1-0 to Southern Boone in the Class 1 title game. The Warriors were determined not to revisit the recent past.

"This is like filling the hole that we had last year," Milgie said. "It's so satisfying. This is all I could ask for. After last year, my only goal for this whole soccer team was to win state. That's what we did. We're one big family. There's no one I would rather win with than my team."

The Warriors (19-5), who outshot Perryville 17-7, closed a prolific postseason in which they outscored their opponents 22-4. It is their first state championship since 2010 when they took the Class 1 title. Whitfield also won in Class 1 in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

It was a memorable opening season at Whitfield for coach Charlie Noonan, the former coach at Parkway North. Noonan added some spice to a program that already had a firm foundation and steered the Warriors into the promised land.