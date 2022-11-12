Schulte's OT game-winner sends Whitfield past Fort Zumwalt East and to third consecutive semifinal

ST. PETERS — Only Elsa from the movie “Frozen” has gotten more mileage out of the phrase “Let it Go” than Whitfield senior Nolan Schulte.

For the second consecutive game, Schulte saw an overtime pass travelling his direction and spoke the phrase to prevent a teammate from playing it.

And for the second time Schulte ended the game.

Schulte deposited a left-footed game-winner with 11.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime period Saturday to send Whitfield to its third consecutive state semifinal with a 1-0 victory over Fort Zumwalt East in a Class 3 boys soccer quarterfinal.

Whitfield (18-3), which advanced to its 12th state semifinal as a program, will face Webster Groves (19-3-3) in a Class 3 semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

Kansas City East (19-2-1) plays Glendale (24-4) in the other Class 3 semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The Class 3 championship game is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Soccer Park.

Schulte’s game-winner materialized in a similar fashion as his overtime goal in the 2-1 district championship win against Ladue, when a 25-yard free kick was intentionally avoided by his teammates and landed on his right foot.

On Saturday, with time dwindling in the first overtime, junior Nick Flood sent a cross along the ground and through the box where several Warriors were located.

Schulte loomed at the back post.

“It was kind of like our (Ladue) goal. I yelled ‘Leave it’ again, and our center-mid faked a shot, it rolled between his legs, and I was right there and finished it,” Schulte said.

Fort Zumwalt East (18-5) had gained momentum in the final 15 minutes of regulation and the first part of overtime, and the Lions stood perched on the doorstep of finding the game-winning goal themselves.

Freshman Owen Podmore fired two shots that required saves by Whitfield goalkeeper Jude Watkins-Wedel, and the senior netminder had to be sharp to deny blasts from Donovan West and junior Nathan Massey as the Lions’ pressure mounted in the final minutes.

“When we got the wind in the second half, I thought we played very well. We were able to generate a lot down the right side with West and Massey combining,” Fort Zumwalt East coach Nolan Wesche said.

In overtime, a beautiful cross by Massey was directed inches wide by an uncovered Podmore, and a blast from 20 yards away from junior Scotty Porter was smothered by Watkins-Wedel.

But Whitfield, the defending Class 2 champion, regained its footing midway through the overtime session and began to generate sustained pressure in the Lions’ end for the first time since midway through the second half.

A sneaky shot by senior Drake Thompson required a diving save by Zumwalt East keeper Carlos Pulido and a left-footed blast by Schulte was redirected wide by the well-positioned foot of senior Holden Kocher.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking, but once we got in their half in OT, we all picked it up, kept it in their half and we found a goal,” Schulte said.

The frigid gametime temperatures and brisk winds felt like a scene from “Frozen” as both teams sought differing methods of being crisp offensively during the first half.

Fort Zumwalt East preferred to attack the right side of the field through slow build-ups spearheaded by the controlled play of Dare Riazi in the midfield and the play-making ability of Massey.

Off a free kick that originated on the football goal line just outside the box, Massey located the head of senior Holden Kocher, who directed the ball towards the top corner of the net, but Watkins-Wedel leaped and deflected the shot into the crossbar and out of play.

“I saw it coming, I knew it was a nice shot, and I knew if they scored there that would be a huge momentum swing. I had to do my part.” Watkins-Wedel said.

Conversely to the structured attack of Zumwalt East, Whitfield chose to attack through quick transition plays, often started by finding the feet of senior Nolan Schulte 40 yards from the goal.

On one occasion, Schulte located a streaking Tommy Wortham who found junior Max Megargel. The right-footed blast by Megargel was tipped into the crossbar by Fort Zumwalt East keeper Carlos Pulido, one of three strong saves by Pulido in the opening 40 minutes.

But most rushes by Whitfield were quickly quashed by the excellent defensive performances of Kocher and junior Jacob Podmore, who kept a watchful eye on Schulte.

“(Zumwalt) East is a great team, a lot of speed, and they played super-hard. They clearly did their homework and had a great gameplan,” Whitfield coach Charlie Noonan said.

Whitfield senior defender O’Neil Stanley became the roadblock in the preferred attack location of Fort Zumwalt East, walling off the right side of the field from the Lions with physicality and footwork.

“I knew if the defensive line did our jobs, we would be the first team to score and win the game,” Stanley said.

And that overtime score, which came from a familiar foot using a familiar phrase, moved Whitfield to 9-2 in one-goal games and propelled the Warriors to a familiar spot - the final four.

“The kids have a fortitude and mental attitude that they’re not going to lose,” Noonan said. “I think they tend to find another gear when they need it.”