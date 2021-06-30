Scott Gallagher Elite suffers OT loss in Under-19/20 regional final, still headed to national event

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Perhaps it was all fine in the end.
Chicago FC United nipped St. Louis Scott Gallagher Elite 3-2 in overtime Wednesday in the title game of the Under-19/20 boys division of the U.S. Midwest Regional Championships boys soccer tournament at Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex.
The victory earned Chicago FC United a berth in the U.S. Youth National Championships from July 20-25 in Sarasota, Fla.
Scott Gallagher, meanwhile, already had qualified for the national championships based on its performance in the National League, and coach Denny Marschuetz hopes his team's first loss of the season in 36 games will reap benefits on the trip to Florida.
"I've been doing this for a really long time, and I think a loss is good for these young men," Marschuetz said as his players tried to absorb their first setback. "You learn a lot as a coach, what you can work on. And the players can learn from the loss, for maybe things they could have done a little differently individually or as a team."
Scott Gallagher (34-1-1) fell behind 2-0 midway through the second half. Goals by brothers Seth and Tanner Anderson, both of Quincy, Ill., pulled Scott Gallagher into a 2-2 tie late in regulation. Seth Anderson, a Quincy Notre Dame High graduate, will play at St. Louis University; Tanner Anderson will be a junior at Quincy Notre Dame.
But Jake Krueger, a graduate of New Trier High in Winnetka, Ill., scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first of two 15-minute overtime periods. Krueger tapped in a rebound of a shot by Mario Hrvojevic that was saved by Gallagher goalkeeper Will Nicholson, a St. Dominic High graduate who has signed with Bradley.
"It was a great ball in," Krueger said of a sequence that began with a right-side corner kick. "Mario, our left back, got to it. (Nicholson) stuffed the shot, but I was right there on the goal line to stab it home. I just had to stay composed — slow things down, slow the body down, get balanced and find the back of the net."
Scott Gallagher had two consecutive corner kicks in the final minute of the second overtime, bringing Nicholson into the attack on both occasions. The Chicago FC United defense held, however, and time expired.
"It feels great," Krueger said. "(Scott Gallagher) had a huge fan section here, so it was kind of good to play in that environment. It was so fun and I'm so glad to be here. The grit we have on this team ... We have great leaders who push us to our limits. It's just another example of that today. It was a great performance by us.
"They were the best team here. Year after year, they're always the best team. They win the National League every year; they're always going to nationals. To play them and beat them is a great reward for us."
A partisan crowd lived the highs and the lows with Scott Gallagher. Fans lined the fences on the west and south sides of Field 13 at the complex, also braving occasional rainfall as the evenly matched teams went after each other with bursts of emotion and physicality.
It was the type of game both teams likely will encounter at the national tournament.
"It was a very good game for both teams," Marschuetz said. "We had our chances, they had some chances. The fans got their money's worth. It could have gone either way."
Marschuetz credited his player for their comeback. Being down 2-0 but knowing it had already earned a spot in the national tournament, Scott Gallagher could have mailed it in. Instead, its players tied the game and came oh-so-close to an unbeaten regular season.
"We are St. Louis. That's who we are," Marschuetz said. "These boys, even though they are generations removed from me, played like a player from maybe the 1960s. It's a very special group of players. They never quit. They play hard the whole game, whether they're winning or losing.
"They've had a great season and still have an opportunity to win the national championship. They represent Scott Gallagher and what we stand for in St. Louis. I think these boys have as good a chance as anybody in the country right now."
U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Under-19/20 boys championship: Chicago FC United 3, St. Louis Scott Gallagher Elite 2 (OT)
US Youth Soccer Midwest Regional - Chicago FC United vs Scott Gallagher
