Scott Gallagher Elite suffers OT loss in Under-19/20 regional final, still headed to national event

But Jake Krueger, a graduate of New Trier High in Winnetka, Ill., scored what proved to be the winning goal in the first of two 15-minute overtime periods. Krueger tapped in a rebound of a shot by Mario Hrvojevic that was saved by Gallagher goalkeeper Will Nicholson, a St. Dominic High graduate who has signed with Bradley.

"It was a great ball in," Krueger said of a sequence that began with a right-side corner kick. "Mario, our left back, got to it. (Nicholson) stuffed the shot, but I was right there on the goal line to stab it home. I just had to stay composed — slow things down, slow the body down, get balanced and find the back of the net."

Scott Gallagher had two consecutive corner kicks in the final minute of the second overtime, bringing Nicholson into the attack on both occasions. The Chicago FC United defense held, however, and time expired.

"It feels great," Krueger said. "(Scott Gallagher) had a huge fan section here, so it was kind of good to play in that environment. It was so fun and I'm so glad to be here. The grit we have on this team ... We have great leaders who push us to our limits. It's just another example of that today. It was a great performance by us.