Second-half goal, stellar defense lead John Burroughs past SLUH in Class 4 district final

Many of the Junior Billikens slumped to the turf when the final buzzer sounded, setting off a wild celebration between John Burroughs players and their student cheering section.

SLUH, seeking its first district title since 2016, appeared to possess the ingredients to win a state title but instead was forced to come to grips with the frustration and sadness that often accompany the playoffs.

"Soccer can be a cruel game," Junior Billikens coach Bob O'Connell said. "John Burroughs did a great job. We knew they would be a challenge for us, and they certainly were. They were great defensively.

"I didn't think we didn't play our best soccer, but I didn't think we played poorly. We were a little unlucky here and there, not quite as sharp as we have been. John Burroughs did a nice job on Stephen, and their goal was great. They won it on the side with a quick counter. Congrats to them."

With the game scoreless, SLUH had a throw-in on the side, but a turnover led to the counterattack that produced the only goal of the game.

Senior Matt Christenson came up with the ball in front of the Burroughs bench and played it ahead a few yards to Farley, who couldn't have made a more perfect pass in space to Dickerson on the run.