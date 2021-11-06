Second-half goal, stellar defense lead John Burroughs past SLUH in Class 4 district final

John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
Junior Akil Dickerson scored from senior Peter Farley in the 54th minute and the Bombers' defense did the rest in a stunning 1-0 victory over host St. Louis University High in the Class 4 District 3 boys soccer title game.
"That was awesome. I can't put it into words," said Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge, who was sensational with a career-high 12 saves. "By the end of the game, my adrenaline was so high. All I had on my mind was to keep the ball out of the net and survive."
The Bombers (16-6-1) advanced to play Liberty (17-5-2) in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Nov. 13 at a time and site to be determined. The Eagles defeated St. Dominic 2-1 on Thursday in the District 4 championship game.
SLUH (23-2-1) outshot the Bombers 19-4 but couldn't solve Desloge. Its leading scorer, senior Stephen Saladin, was kept off the board as he was closely marked by Bombers senior Julius Hollander-Bodie.
It's the Bombers' first trip to the Class 4 state tournament. They previously played in Class 2, finishing first in 2016 and 2018. John Burroughs also won Class 1 state championships in 2008 and 2013.
"To get through this district against two (Metro Catholic Conference) schools is incredible," said Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki, whose team defeated Chaminade 1-0 in the semifinals Wednesday. "I'm so proud of our guys' attention to detail and their work ethic. It all paid off."
Many of the Junior Billikens slumped to the turf when the final buzzer sounded, setting off a wild celebration between John Burroughs players and their student cheering section.
SLUH, seeking its first district title since 2016, appeared to possess the ingredients to win a state title but instead was forced to come to grips with the frustration and sadness that often accompany the playoffs.
"Soccer can be a cruel game," Junior Billikens coach Bob O'Connell said. "John Burroughs did a great job. We knew they would be a challenge for us, and they certainly were. They were great defensively.
"I didn't think we didn't play our best soccer, but I didn't think we played poorly. We were a little unlucky here and there, not quite as sharp as we have been. John Burroughs did a nice job on Stephen, and their goal was great. They won it on the side with a quick counter. Congrats to them."
With the game scoreless, SLUH had a throw-in on the side, but a turnover led to the counterattack that produced the only goal of the game.
Senior Matt Christenson came up with the ball in front of the Burroughs bench and played it ahead a few yards to Farley, who couldn't have made a more perfect pass in space to Dickerson on the run.
"I looked up and I was about to take a strike, but then I saw Akil running in on the left," Farley said. "I know he's got the speed and he can finish. I saw the perfect opportunity to feed him and he delivered."
Dickerson finished past SLUH sophomore goalkeeper Chris Lewis.
"It's what I do," Dickerson said of his 12th goal, then elaborating further. "I took a touch, looked up and put it in bottom right. Then we were all celebrating. I looked at the clock and there were 27 minutes left. I was like, 'If we hold on to this for 27 minutes, we're going to make a run for state.' We're dangerous. We can do it."
Dickerson said the Bombers were confident they could knock off the talented Junior Billikens.
"Everybody's always saying we can't do this or we can't do that," Dickerson said. "We're a team that, if we play well for 80 minutes, nobody can beat us."
SLUH applied heavy pressure in the final 23 minutes. Desloge made a big save on a shot by senior Tyler Van Bree in the 57th minute. In the 64th minute, Desloge knocked a hard shot by Saladin over the crossbar.
The Bombers dodged another bullet in the 68th minute when Desloge barely got to a shot by Saladin that appeared to some as if it was a goal.
"I went to my right and made a save with my hand," Desloge said. "It went to Saladin and he hit it off our right back (Hollander-Bodie). It hit the post and crossbar and bounced near the line, where I picked it up. At that point we knew luck had to be going our way. I felt good once that happened."
In the 75th minute, Hollander-Bodie cleared a ball off the Burroughs goal line as the Bombers exhaled one final time.
"We've been going for this moment this whole season," Farley said. "The past three months, we've been doing fitness and working hours every day, looking forward to this moment. It's amazing to get to experience this."
The first half had several key moments.
In the eighth minute, Dickerson hit the crossbar with a shot after a long forward pass from junior Connor Kaplan.
In the 15th minute, Saladin's pass to sophomore Grant Locker resulted in a hard shot on which Desloge made a nifty save. Burroughs senior Owen Sheehan's header was high on a cross from Christenson in the 23rd minute as both teams continued to seek the ice-breaker.
In the 24th minute, Burroughs was called for a foul inches outside the box. Initially, it appeared the foul occurred inside the box and the Junior Billikens would be awarded a penalty kick. Saladin, instead, took the free kick that was cleared by a defender.
"(Officials) said the initial contact was outside the box," O'Connell said. "The next touch is what I thought took my player down, but they pulled it outside. That's a decision we all live with. It's part of the game."
Trzecki credited the officials for making what he believed was the correct call.
"The contact was outside the box," he said. "I think the center official wanted to give a PK there. That's what he was leaning toward, but he took the call from his linesman. The linesman was standing in the spot where he saw the contact happen."