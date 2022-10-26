Second-half header by Myatt sends Althoff back to Class 1A state tournament

VIRDEN — Ryan Myatt made sure Althoff would get a second chance at a boys soccer state championship.

Myatt, a senior defender, scored on a header in the 61st minute Wednesday night, giving the Crusaders a 1-0 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 1A Virden Super-Sectional at North Mac High School.

Myatt capitalized on a textbook throw-in from the right side by senior Evan Price. Price’s throw-in flew to the far left post, where Myatt found his 12th goal of the season.

“It was perfect,” Myatt said of Price’s throw-in from about 15 yards away. “We have that play set up because we have Hank Gomric, who’s so big (6-foot-5). He just sits in the corner and (defenders) are all going to go toward him. There’s less attention on other people.

“We’ve run that play before a couple of times. This time was one of the more successful ones. It hit perfectly off the back of my head and the goalie (senior Jackson Pitz) had come out already. He didn’t have a chance on it, really.”

Althoff escaped some tense moments down the stretch and defeated the Cyclones in the super-sectional for the second consecutive year.

The Crusaders (26-1), winners of 25 in a row, will play defending state champion Wheaton Academy (15-4-3) in the semifinals of the state tournament a 5 p.m. Friday at EastSide Center in East Peoria. The Warriors defeated Althoff in 2-1 the title game last year, but Althoff beat them 1-0 on Oct. 1 in Burlington, Iowa.

“We played Wheaton earlier this year and they’re a really good team,” Crusaders coach Skip Birdsong said. “We lost to them twice last year, once in Iowa and once at state. So we’re happy to win. Sacred Heart-Griffin tonight was phenomenal. It’s a shame, always in games like this, that somebody has to lose. We’re happy to be on this side of it, but hats off to them for their effort and everything they did.”

The Cyclones finished 23-3-1.

“A lot of emotion right now,” Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Mike Lindsey said as many of his players wept as they packed their bags for the final time. “I’ve got 11 seniors and expectations don’t always work out. We had some good looks; we had some good, quality chances. I thought we were going to pull one through.”

Lindsey said the Cyclones were burned by their biggest concern about playing Althoff — any kind of restart.

“That was one of the things we concentrated, where, ‘Hey, this is where they’re going to beat us.’ Unfortunately, that’s the way it happened,” Lindsey said. “We were so keyed on (Gomric). That was the point man; that was their target. We just didn’t have a guy following the kid that scored. We should have been paying attention to our marks rather than ball-watching. But we played so well. I don’t want to point blame.”

The Crusaders were hemmed in on defense for significant periods of time. The Cyclones’ best opportunity of the second half came in the 76th minute when Althoff was called for a foul just outside of its penalty box.

Senior Kyle Ward, who battled toe to toe with Althoff senior Jake Pollock throughout the contest, positioned himself for the free kick before sending it high. Ward clutched his head as the ball, and the Cyclones’ best hope, sailed away.

Sacred Heart-Griffin had one other opportunity, but sophomore Tom Davis shot wide right from the left side of the box.

“Until we scored, truthfully, I thought they had the better of the play,” Birdsong said. “They kind of had us on our heels a little bit. They did some things tactically well that we weren’t necessarily prepared for, so kudos to them.”

Anxiety was building on the Althoff end of the field as the Cyclones applied pressure in the second half. But the tandem of Price and Myatt relieved the stress.

“Ryan got the goal last year against Sacred Heart-Griffin in overtime to win it,” Birdsong said. “Two years in a row, Ryan has taken us to the state tournament. It was a great finish, a great throw. It was good execution on a restart. We take pride in those.

“Ryan’s got a giant head. We tease him about it all the time. He’s very good in the air. He executes on restarts. And Evan plays amazing balls on the throws.”

Althoff had the early edge in possession and hit the crossbar with a header in the 11th minute. The Cyclones began to click, however, and Ward had a breakaway against Crusaders junior goalkeeper Andy Weir in the 20th minute. But Ward shot high.

The second half was choppy, as play was often stopped as the referee handed out yellow cards or tried to calm the simmering tempers.

In the 70th minute, Pollock and Cyclones senior Kyle Camden both received yellows after Pollock, under pressure, played a dropped ball out of bounds. Perhaps out of frustration, Pollock kicked the ball away a few feet. As Pollock walked back onto the field, the agitated Camden gave him a push and Pollock collapsed to the turf.

“It was a little rough. The kids were playing hard,” Birdsong said. “There was a lot on the line. It means a lot to us as coaches and certainly to them as players. It was the last game some of these kids are going to play in high school. I didn’t think there was anything crazy on either side, but it was rough. It was a big boy game, for sure.”

Birdsong doesn’t expect much breathing room in the rematch against Wheaton Academy. The teams certainly know each other well, having met three previous times in a year.

“They’re a really talented team,” Birdsong said. “They’re the defending champions and it’s up to us to knock them off. They don’t have to beat us; we’ve got to beat them.”

Althoff senior Brody Bugger expects a clean match, in stark contrast to a decidedly contentious game against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

“They’re a lot better than we thought they were going to be and they played tough,” Bugger said of the Cyclones. “Playing (Wheaton Academy) is always fun. It’s always a competition. Everybody on both sides, Althoff and Wheaton Academy, are like family. We all know each other so well and I think that’s why we play so well. Whenever we play each other, it’s always friendly. It’s never a fight. It will be awesome playing them again.”

Myatt hopes to bring home the top trophy.