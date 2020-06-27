Skordos comes out of retirement to coach Timberland

Mike Skordos thought he had walked the sidelines for the final time two years ago.
A veteran soccer coach in the Metro area, Skordos isn't ready to say goodbye to the beautiful game for good.
Timberland athletics director Todd Hayes announced via Twitter last Thursday Skordos had been named the Wolves' new boys soccer coach.
Skordos, who retired after the 2018 season, is ready to resume a coaching career which has included stops at Alton Marquette, Hazelwood Central and Parkway West.
“I stepped away to focus on family but, you know, life changes within a year and the direction of my life has gone a different way and I'm living in Wentzville now,” Skordos said. “I felt like I needed to do the things that made me happy and coaching brought me to a good place in my life. I'm happy to have the chance to be back in the game and working with athletes. I think (coronavirus) will be a challenge for everybody. We're all just going to do the best we can to help our players face the challenge.”
Skordos is 197-157-11 record in 17 seasons as a boys soccer coach and 142-62-15 as a girls coach, including stops at Marquette and Hazelwood Central. Overall, he is 339-219-26 in 27 seasons.
He spent his last 11 seasons guiding Parkway West before his brief retirement stint and will take over a Timberland squad that finished 10-9-3 a season ago.
“I know that there is a tremendous amount of talented athletes in our attendance area,” Skordos said. “Quite a few of them have played soccer growing up their entire life. I'd like to be able to say to them to trust myself and to trust our coaching staff that we will do whatever we can to put the best players in the right spots and make the most competitive team. It's not like I've known these kids for years, but at the same time I hope to be there for years.”
Skordos replaces Jason Sellers, who left to take the athletics director position at Pattonville. He coached just last season with the Wolves. Kyle Austin coached Timberland previously from 2013 to 2018 . He guided the Wolves to the Class 3 state title game in 2013. They beat St. Louis U. High 4-3 in a semifinal before losing to Rockhurst 3-1 in the final.
Timberland hasn't won more than 18 games and has won one district championship (2014) since that season. Hayes hopes the Wolves can return to postseason glory under Skordos.
“We are excited to have Mike continue to build on our strong tradition,” Hayes said. "Mike is well connected in the soccer community and with his vast experience and extensive knowledge, he will continue to build on our strong tradition at Timberland.”
Skordos said he's ready to get to work. He hopes that can begin July 16-18 with the Varsity Soccer Showcase at the Missouri Rush Soccer Complex.
“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity,” Skordos said. “I like the challenge of going in (to a new program). We're just going to have to work together and learn how to get things done.”
