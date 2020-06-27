Skordos comes out of retirement to coach Timberland

“I know that there is a tremendous amount of talented athletes in our attendance area,” Skordos said. “Quite a few of them have played soccer growing up their entire life. I'd like to be able to say to them to trust myself and to trust our coaching staff that we will do whatever we can to put the best players in the right spots and make the most competitive team. It's not like I've known these kids for years, but at the same time I hope to be there for years.”

Skordos replaces Jason Sellers, who left to take the athletics director position at Pattonville. He coached just last season with the Wolves. Kyle Austin coached Timberland previously from 2013 to 2018 . He guided the Wolves to the Class 3 state title game in 2013. They beat St. Louis U. High 4-3 in a semifinal before losing to Rockhurst 3-1 in the final.

Timberland hasn't won more than 18 games and has won one district championship (2014) since that season. Hayes hopes the Wolves can return to postseason glory under Skordos.

“We are excited to have Mike continue to build on our strong tradition,” Hayes said. "Mike is well connected in the soccer community and with his vast experience and extensive knowledge, he will continue to build on our strong tradition at Timberland.”