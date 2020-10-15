Soccer notebook: Parkway North flips the script to success; O'Fallon Christian comes on strong

While the season has been different, to be sure, for the Parkway North soccer team, winning can help a team deal with many hurdles.
Even though the season started more than a month late on Oct. 1 due to coronavirus restrictions in St. Louis County, North (4-0) has hit the ground running.
Junior goalkeeper Will Schenk, who remembers his freshman season when North won just five games, said a lot has gone into the program’s rebuild.
"Our team has put a lot of hard work to get where we are today,” Schenk said. “I think one reason why we’ve done so well is our defense. They prevent a lot of chances and move the ball very well. I really put a lot of hard work in during the off-season to improve my skills and be a better asset to my team this season.”
Schenk has been an important part of the team’s defense which has given up five goals total and just four with him in net.
The junior owns each of the team’s victories, which have come over Clayton, Affton, Pattonville and Trinity.
North coach Charlie Noonan said that Schenk’s growth has been an important part of the team’s growth.
The coach harkened to glimpses of success the keeper had during the 2019 postseason as a harbinger for his current success.
“He actually stepped in versus Summit last year in the postseason due to an injury and played great as a sophomore in a big game," Noonan said. "The score didn’t maybe reflect it but he played with confidence and that his continued into this season. That confidence is a key factor in the teams overall belief in themselves. Adding a few inches since last season has also helped him. He’s aggressive, fearless, anticipates well, and is much stronger than when he came in as a freshman. He has done a lot of work to improve his hands over the years. His growth from the beginning of last year to today is not something a coach often sees."
While the defense has been sturdy, North has been getting plenty of offense as nine different players have tallied 4.2 goals a game.
The offense has been led by seniors Kevin van Raalten (seven goals, one assist) and Tal Dean (three goals).
“While COVID has presented plenty of challenges for us and everyone, this group has really come together and I think their early success is a direct result of the fact they play for each other and have been through a lot of ups and downs over the last two to three years,” Noonan said. “Our seniors and juniors are going on a third season playing at the varsity level together and their maturity, development and strength is really starting to show through on the field. Combine that with a great group of sophomores and incoming freshman and the team is playing with a confidence they haven’t always had. Unfortunately, we lost a key player in Bo Hylan for the season but the kids have stepped up to the challenge so far and I’d expect that to continue.”
O’FALLON CHRISTIAN PUTS EARLY WOES IN REARVIEW MIRROR
Chase Heath said he knew things were going to get better.
As the O’Fallon Christian soccer team limped to starts of 0-3, and 2-6, there was a silver lining. The rigor of the team’s early-season schedule, which included several Class 4 teams with which the Class 2 team had to contend, would soon subside.
Playing schools more comparable, Christian (7-6) has won five in a row.
"(We are) buying into the process," Heath said. "We had a team meeting three weeks into the year where we had to learn to buy into our process and game plan. That was the turning point for the season, after that we haven't looked back."
While recent wins have come over St. Charles, Duchesne, St. Louis United, Warrenton and Tolton, Christian coach Blake Smith said that there hasn’t been on crystalizing moment of change.
It has, rather, been an overall change in the team’s focus.
Even though Heath (16 goals, one assist) leads the offense, a team wide change has led to sudden success.
“We struggled to get our rhythm of how we have to play to have success,” Smith said. “We have dominated the possession in every game but one this year yet we consistently seem to shoot ourselves in the foot in where we lose possession of the ball. I believe the change came when the team started to recognize how to take care of each other and how to put a teammate in a position for success. There hasn’t been any individual but rather the whole squad stepping up and playing better. We have a talented roster of boys who can play well together.”
SKORDOS, HEIDERSCHEID EARN NODS FOR ALL-AMERICAN GAME
The 10th annual Fall High School Soccer All-American Game will be chock full of local ties when it’s played next spring.
First and foremost, the game will take place locally as the boys game, as well as the eighth annual girls game, will both be contested at St. Louis University May 29.
Coaches Mike Skordos (Timberland) and Mark Heiderscheid (Edwardsville) have been selected to represent the region as coaches for the game.
Other coaches for the boys game will be Tony Bednarsky (Gladstone, NJ), Stan Lambryk (Clifton, NJ), Aaron Percy (Minneapolis, MN) and Chad Wozniak (Louisville).
Girl’s coaches for the event are scheduled to be: Ryan Alexander (Washington, DC), Jeannine Calhoun (Flemington, NJ), Peter Glidden (Albuquerque, NM), Donal Kaehler (Meridian, ID), Brigit Reder (West Chester, OH) and Casey Rupon (Flemington, NJ).
The rosters for both games will be announced in the spring.
SECOND SOCCER COACHES POWER RANKINGS REVEALED
The Missouri Soccer Coaches made the second power rankings of the season public Monday and, once again, it is chock full of local teams.
In Class 1, Lutheran St. Charles (No. 3) and St. Pius X (No. 10) make the list of the top 15.
Class 2, which also boasts the top 15, includes Orchard Farm (No. 8), O’Fallon Christian (No. 12) and St. Charles West (No. 15).
The local teams included in the top 25 of Class 3 are: Fort Zumwalt South (No. 2), Union (No. 9), Summit (No. 13), St. Charles (No. 17), Clayton (No. 18), Fort Zumwalt East (No. 21) and Borgia (No. 23).
Class 4, which also ranks the top 25 teams in the state has John Burroughs (No. 2), St. Dominic (NO. 4), Francis Howell (No. 8), Howell Central (No. 9), Liberty (No. 13), Fort Zumwalt West (No. 20), Seckman (No. 23) and Priory (No. 24).
QUICK KICKS
The Francis Howell soccer team had a good showing at the Rock Bridge Invitational last week. The Vikings went 2-1, defeating previously unbeaten Fort Zumwalt South and Jefferson City while losing to KC East. Aiden Morgan scored against both Zumwalt South and Jefferson City while five others also tallied goals at the event.
Zumwalt South senior Karson Gibbs is pulling away in the area’s goal scoring race. He now has 32 goals, which leads Borgia’s Jake Nowak by 10.
The race to be the region’s top assist man is much tighter, though. Orchard Farm’s Ethan Bromaghim leads Zumwalt South freshman Ryley Gibbs by one. Bromaghim has 16 assists.
Orchard Farm goalkeeper Harry Reineke leads the area in shutouts with nine (four solo, five shared). Zumwalt South’s Luke Dillon and St. Dominic’s Will Nicholson are tied for the area lead with seven solo shutouts apiece.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.