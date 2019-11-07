Edwardsville junior Jack Heiderscheid knows a good cliché’ when he hears one.
So when he hears “defense wins championships,” he is on board with that one.
Heiderscheid, senior Payton Hauk and junior Parker Mathews have helped man a back line that has helped the Tigers (21-4-1) limit opponents to .92 goals per game.
Edwardsville plays in a Class 3A state semifinal against West Chicago (22-2-3) at 5 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High School. It is the 10th state tournament appearance in Edwardsville history and its first since winning the 3A title in 2013.
“The three of us in the back, we're very tight,” Heiderscheid said. “With Parker and Payton back there, we're a good unit. I think we all play well back there and have helped to be responsible for some good defense.”
The Edwardsville-West Chicago winner advances to play for the 3A title at 7 p.m. Friday against either Berwyn-Cice Morton (22-3-2) or Chicago St. Patrick (25-2-3).
Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid, Jack's father, said at this point all facets of the team’s game will have to be working as well as they have been.
“Soccer is a game of twists,” Mark Heiderscheid said. “You can go out and score nine goals and, the next game, it's 0-0. Given the fact that we have defended very well, that's very good. We've also got three guys who are in double digits in goals and a host of others that might score. That's a good thing this year.”
Cooper Nolan leads the Tigers with 19 goals. Brennan Weller and Jakob Doyle aren’t far behind with 14 and 11, respectively.
No matter what happens, Mark Heiderscheid said, the memories made by what the Tigers do this weekend will live on.
To see his son and his classmates make the trip is special for several reasons, the coach said.
“This is the pinnacle of what we do and it's great for the kids,” Mark Heiderscheid said. “It's also good for your program. Forever for the kids, this is something they can enjoy. The state finals is really a dream you always have for yourself when you're a little kid. You want to be successful, but it's about enjoying the moment the best you can. You go out and play to the best of your ability and see what happens.”
Memories sure were made for the younger Heiderscheid in just being a spectator, he said, the last time the program went to state in 2013.
“This is absolutely amazing, I can't believe it,” Jack Heiderscheid said. “It means the world to be a part of this team with my dad as coach. I was up there in 2013 and it was amazing to watch. To be here and to be a part of this is an amazing feeling. I remember them being in the final and I remember wanting to know what it would be like to feel that feeling.”