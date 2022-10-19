South Central Conference, 2022 boys soccer all-conference:
(No positions provided)
FIRST TEAM
G Will Meyer, junior, Carlinville
Asher Barbre, senior, Carlinville
Gavin Norwood, junior, Carlinville
Tyler Summers, junior, Carlinville
Judah Liss, senior, Greenville
Will Christian, senior, Hillsboro
Adison Pollard, senior, Hillsboro
Logan Murray, junior, Hillsboro
Drake Gasperson, junior, Litchfield
Nate Fetter, senior, Litchfield
People are also reading…
Luke DeWitt, senior, Staunton
SECOND TEAM
G Mitchell Lowe, junior, Hillsboro
Matt Dunn, junior, Carlinville
Paeton Brown, junior, Carlinville
Nolan Tabor, sophomore, Greenville
Aidan Andris, junior, Greenville
Griffen Hughes, junior, Hillsboro
Hunter Payne, junior, Hillsboro
Nico Clark, sophomore, Hillsboro
Jaiden Johnson, senior, Litchfield
Jackson Pierce, senior, North Mac
Adam Overby, senior, Staunton
Arda Gencel, senior, Vandalia
THIRD TEAM
G Joshua James, senior, Greenville
Brody Harris, senior, Carlinville
Matt Reiher, senior, Carlinville
Ivan Powell, junior, Greenville
Mitchell Cunningham, Hillsboro
Mark Mattson, freshman, Hillsboro
Kyle Butler, senior, Hillsboro
Anthony Bader, junior, Litchfield
Raymond Schneider, senior, North Mac
Ashton Copeland, senior, Staunton
Mihir Patel, senior, Vandalia