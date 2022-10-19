 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Central Conference

South Central Conference, 2022 boys soccer all-conference:

(No positions provided)

FIRST TEAM

G Will Meyer, junior, Carlinville

Asher Barbre, senior, Carlinville

Gavin Norwood, junior, Carlinville

Tyler Summers, junior, Carlinville

Judah Liss, senior, Greenville

Will Christian, senior, Hillsboro

Adison Pollard, senior, Hillsboro

Logan Murray, junior, Hillsboro

Drake Gasperson, junior, Litchfield

Nate Fetter, senior, Litchfield

Luke DeWitt, senior, Staunton

SECOND TEAM

G Mitchell Lowe, junior, Hillsboro

Matt Dunn, junior, Carlinville

Paeton Brown, junior, Carlinville

Nolan Tabor, sophomore, Greenville

Aidan Andris, junior, Greenville

Griffen Hughes, junior, Hillsboro

Hunter Payne, junior, Hillsboro

Nico Clark, sophomore, Hillsboro

Jaiden Johnson, senior, Litchfield

Jackson Pierce, senior, North Mac

Adam Overby, senior, Staunton

Arda Gencel, senior, Vandalia

THIRD TEAM

G Joshua James, senior, Greenville

Brody Harris, senior, Carlinville

Matt Reiher, senior, Carlinville

Ivan Powell, junior, Greenville

Mitchell Cunningham, Hillsboro

Mark Mattson, freshman, Hillsboro

Kyle Butler, senior, Hillsboro

Anthony Bader, junior, Litchfield

Raymond Schneider, senior, North Mac

Ashton Copeland, senior, Staunton

Mihir Patel, senior, Vandalia

