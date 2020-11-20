Southern Boone makes Whitfield its 14th shutout victim to claim first state title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whitfield junior forward Tyler Arulsamy said he hit the free kick as good as he could have.

But his shot rang off the crossbar with 33 minutes to play and the Warriors didn’t get a better chance Friday, falling 1-0 to Southern Boone in the Class 1 boys soccer state championship game at Lake Country Soccer Complex.

“In training, I don’t think I’d ever gotten one that was that good,” Arulsamy said. “I didn’t get a ton of free kicks this season, so I’m glad it was my best one. I just wish it would have gone lower. We can’t do anything about it now, so we’re just going to move on, work harder and try to do it again next year.”

Southern Boone (20-0) won the first boys soccer state championship in program history. It had appeared in one previous final.

Exactly one minute prior to Arulsamy’s near miss, the Eagles soared into the lead with the game’s only goal.

Off a long throw-in by senior forward Grant Hoehne, sophomore Mason Ahern put every inch of his 6-foot frame to work, first screening Whitfield sophomore goalkeeper Jude Watkins-Wedel and then getting his foot on a loose ball to flick it into the net.