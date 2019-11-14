O'FALLON, Mo. — In a game chock full of speed Thursday, the O'Fallon Christian boys soccer team came up a step slow.
Junior forward Chase Heath put the Eagles ahead by a goal in the opening minute, but Kirksville got a pair of goals from senior forward Moises Zuniga in response to pull out a 3-2 victory in a Class 2 sectional.
“The first goal, and so quick, always feels great,” Heath said. “But we knew this wasn't done, as you can see. They were so fast, it was crazy.”
Kirksville (21-2) will host Priory (21-4) on Saturday in a Class 2 quarterfinal.
The Tigers tied the game 1-1 in the 23rd minute on a goal by senior midfielder Remerdie Ndiange.
Zuniga then went to work, putting Kirksville ahead to stay for good for a goal in the 29th minute. The backbreaking and eventual game-winning goal from Zuniga came just 2:08 into the second half for a 3-1 lead.
“We've got an all-around athletic team,” Kirksville coach Shawn Meintz said. “The speed helps, but we're also super-skilled. They tried to play a high line and tried to catch us (offside). They got us a couple of times. When we timed those runs, we got in behind them really well. One thing I focus on is mentality, having a good mental framework for what we're doing and I believe we had that. We worked together as best we could to battle back.”
O’Fallon Christian (14-9-1) also battled back, pulling within 3-2 in the 59th minute on a goal by sophomore Jack Schwering.
But that was as close as the Eagles got.
“I was really happy with the way the guys worked hard to get back into it,” O’Fallon Christian coach Blake Smith said. “We had chances, we just couldn't get all the way back. This was a great season and the boys have a lot of things to be proud of this season.”