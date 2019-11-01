COLLINSVILLE — Travis Speer scored goals late in the first half and early in the second Friday, lifting Triad High's boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory against Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional final.
The sectional title is the first for Triad since 2009, when it finished third in the state tournament.
"It was pretty neat," Triad coach Jim Jackson said. "These kids have jelled and they keep working and working. Chatham's such a good program, we knew we would have our hands full."
Speer put the Knights (21-2-3) ahead 1-0 in the 33rd minute off a Tucker Kendrick assist. In the 44th minute, Speer pushed the lead to 2-0 off an assist from Eli Kraabel for his team-leading 18th goal of the season.
Sophomore goalkeeper David DuPont made 10 saves in earning his eighth solo shutout this season. DuPont also has played in eight shared shutouts.
Triad, which hasn't allowed a goal in four playoff games, advanced to play Morton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional for a trip to the state tournament.
"We had other chances," Jackson said. "We hit a crossbar, we hit a post, but they had chances, also. To come out on top feels good. This is such a good group of kids. They've been a lot of fun. It's a nice bunch of boys and it's a joy to coach them."
Triad hit 21 victories for the first time since 2008, when it posted a 21-4-1 record.