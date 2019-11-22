Priory's Michael Spencer (11), Will Kelly (10) and Amar Haider (19) celebrate winning a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory senior Michael Spencer (right) celebrates his winning goal in overtime with Steven Virtel during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Mark Sommer (15) tries to block a pass from John Burroughs' John Cordia during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Steven Virtel heads the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' George Dietrich kicks a pass away from Priory's Joe Hunt during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Will Kelly settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Jackson Miller clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Victor Williams looks to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory senior Michael Spencer throws in during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Joe Hunt settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Austin Isaak looks to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Chase Stokes settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Sandeep Yanamala passes the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Michael Turza clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Mark Sommer (15) settles the ball defended by John Burroughs' John Gates during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Rishu Kumar look to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' John Gates (left) dribbles past Priory's Nick Murphy during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Joshua Magare (21) heads the ball over Priory's Will Kelly during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Will Kelly (10) attempts to head the ball in the net over John Burroughs' Chase Stokes (20) during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Will Kelly (10) pokes the ball away from John Burroughs' Jackson Miller during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Ritu Kumar clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Steven Virtel (5) dribbles past John Burroughs' Ritu Kumar during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's RJ Clark (8) controls the ball defended by John Burroughs' Austin Isaak during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Chase Stokes (20) chases a pass with Priory's Sandeep Yanamala during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Michael Spencer (11), Will Kelly (10) and Amar Haider (19) celebrate winning a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory senior Michael Spencer (right) celebrates his winning goal in overtime with Steven Virtel during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Mark Sommer (15) tries to block a pass from John Burroughs' John Cordia during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Steven Virtel heads the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' George Dietrich kicks a pass away from Priory's Joe Hunt during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Will Kelly settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Jackson Miller clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Victor Williams looks to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory senior Michael Spencer throws in during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Joe Hunt settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Austin Isaak looks to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Chase Stokes settles the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Sandeep Yanamala passes the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against John Burroughs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Michael Turza clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Mark Sommer (15) settles the ball defended by John Burroughs' John Gates during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Rishu Kumar look to pass during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' John Gates (left) dribbles past Priory's Nick Murphy during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' John Cordia passes during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Joshua Magare (21) heads the ball over Priory's Will Kelly during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Will Kelly (10) attempts to head the ball in the net over John Burroughs' Chase Stokes (20) during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Will Kelly (10) pokes the ball away from John Burroughs' Jackson Miller during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Ritu Kumar clears the ball during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game against Priory on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's Steven Virtel (5) dribbles past John Burroughs' Ritu Kumar during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
Priory's RJ Clark (8) controls the ball defended by John Burroughs' Austin Isaak during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Randy Kemp
John Burroughs' Chase Stokes (20) chases a pass with Priory's Sandeep Yanamala during a Class 2 semifinal boys soccer game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Michael Spencer told himself it would never happen again.
The Priory senior defender vowed that the Rebels would not lose an important soccer match on a penalty kick following a shootout loss to Webster Groves in the sectional round last season.
"After every practice this year, we'd stay late and work on them," Spencer said.
That extra labor paid dividends on Friday.
Spencer scored a golden goal on a penalty kick in the 107th minute to lift Priory to a 1-0 win over defending state champion John Burroughs in a Class 2 state semifinal at Soccer Park.
The Rebels (22-4), who have won 17 in a row, will face Guadalupe Centers Charter (21-2) of Kansas City in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Priory will be searching for its fourth overall crown and second in three years after capturing the title in 2017.
The extra emphasis on penalty kicks during practice was evident in Spencer's blast. A shutdown defender, he drilled the ball just to the left of keeper Michael Turza, who made several game-saving stops during the 2 hour, 16 minute affair.
Spencer routinely buries his shots in practice and was the obvious choice to take the kick with the season on the line.
"We have all the confidence in the world in him," explained Priory coach John Mohrmann. "No doubt he would come through. He's as cool as ice."
Priory senior captain Joe Hunt, a sniper with a team-leading 15 goals, also deferred to Spencer after watching him make around 90 percent of his PKs in practice.
Hunt helped champion the cause for post-practice work. Like Spencer, he was determined that the Rebels would never come up short the way they did in the 1-0 loss to Webster Groves last year.
"Most of the time we'd stick around, work on our own," Hunt said. "It made us confident and made us more sure of ourselves in those kind of situations."
The Rebels, who outshot Burroughs 21-16, looked poised under pressure in the battle of Metro League rivals. They controlled play for long stretches during regulation, but could not solve Turza.
The Bombers (21-2-1) also displayed moments of offensive brilliance, especially in the first of the two scheduled 15-minute overtime sessions.
But Priory junior keeper Ross Van Bree was equal to the task.
"Just a typical match between two real good programs," Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. "The margin between winning and losing is so small. It's a play here and there — and they happened to make it at the right time."
Spencer's tally came after Hunt just missed ending the contest with a half volley off a corner kick from Mark Sommer. The shot beat Turza and appeared headed into the open net before Burroughs defender Jackson Miller reached up with his hand and swatted it out.
"It was definitely going in," Hunt said. "Kind of frustrating, but I knew (Spencer) would get it done."
Hunt led the attack with several solid scoring chances. He pinged a drive off the crossbar in the 22nd minute. Steven Virtel, Will Kelly, RJ Clark and Ben Glarner also created strong opportunities up front.
Burroughs just missed on a free kick from Chase Stokes in the third minute of overtime. Connors Sheehan was also robbed by Van Bree.
"They weren't giving us much, we really had to grind it out," Hunt said. "Every chance that we got, when we didn't convert, it just made us more determined to put the next one in."
The Rebels beat Burroughs 2-1 in the regular-season showdown and carried a certain amount of confidence into the rematch.
"We feel like we're pretty tough when we're on our game," Spencer said.
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Class 2 state semifinal
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.